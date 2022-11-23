Think small to fill out your holiday shopping list on Small Business Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While we think about big box stores pulling out all the stops to lure us in for Black Friday, you’re encouraged to take Saturday to remember all the small businesses that mean so much to our communities.

Laurie Pieper, vice president of entrepreneurship and small business at the Greater Topeka Partnership, visited Eye on NE Kansas to encourage people to participate in Small Business Saturday. She said many Topeka businesses will be offering specials and hosting open houses to draw people through the doors.

Pieper says small businesses are essential to communities. Studies show 78 percent of small businesses depend on holiday sales to meet their yearly financial goals, and 77 percent of them plan to make philanthropic donations over the holiday season. In addition, half of the Kansas workforce is employed by small business, and for ever dollar spent at a small business, 67 cents stays in community.

People participating in Small Business Saturday are encouraged to post to social media using the hashtag #ShopSmallTopeka.

