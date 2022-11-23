Think small to fill out your holiday shopping list on Small Business Saturday

Small businesses rely on holiday shopping to make their financial goals for the year
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While we think about big box stores pulling out all the stops to lure us in for Black Friday, you’re encouraged to take Saturday to remember all the small businesses that mean so much to our communities.

Laurie Pieper, vice president of entrepreneurship and small business at the Greater Topeka Partnership, visited Eye on NE Kansas to encourage people to participate in Small Business Saturday. She said many Topeka businesses will be offering specials and hosting open houses to draw people through the doors.

Pieper says small businesses are essential to communities. Studies show 78 percent of small businesses depend on holiday sales to meet their yearly financial goals, and 77 percent of them plan to make philanthropic donations over the holiday season. In addition, half of the Kansas workforce is employed by small business, and for ever dollar spent at a small business, 67 cents stays in community.

People participating in Small Business Saturday are encouraged to post to social media using the hashtag #ShopSmallTopeka.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are advised to avoid the area around the 2100 block of SW Meadow Lane as Topeka Police...
Topeka Police execute search warrant connected to missing Nebraska woman
Topeka fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the Topeka Goodyear Plant around 1:35 a.m....
Fire crews investigate blaze at Topeka Goodyear plant
FILE
Florida driver, Kansas man pronounced dead after car flies off I-635 overpass
Gina Gonzales (left), Amy Jo Mann (middle), and Stephen Bishop (right)
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka
FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot

Latest News

Santa joined Sgt. Josh Smith of the Marine Corps Reserves to discuss the 39th annual A.B.A.T.E....
Motorcycle riders gear up to support Toys for Tots
Santa joined Sgt. Josh Smith of the Marine Corps Reserves to discuss the 39th annual A.B.A.T.E....
Motorcycle riders gear up to support Toys for Tots
Third water main break in one week closes yet another Topeka street
Third water main break in one week closes yet another Topeka street
Light Rain Possible Tonight And Thanksgiving Morning
Light Rain Possible Tonight And Thanksgiving Morning