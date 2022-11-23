Oklahoma woman arrested in Jackson County on drug charges

Gabriella Maria Gonzales
Gabriella Maria Gonzales(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:37 PM CST
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic stop in Jackson County Monday afternoon led to the arrest of an Oklahoma woman after drugs were discovered in her vehicle.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on November 21, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over a 2016 Chevy Impala near 330th Road on U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction.

During the traffic stop, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia was located in her vehicle.

The driver, Gabriella Maria Gonzalez, 42, of Edmund, Oklahoma, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for the following charges:

  • Distribution of methamphetamine
  • Possession of Cocaine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

