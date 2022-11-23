‘NFL Teammate’ spots almost full for 2023 Draft

By Betsy Webster
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Excitement is building for the NFL Draft coming to Kansas City in 2023.

You may have seen that opportunities have opened up to work the event as an “NFL Teammate.”

Elliot Scott, the Kansas City Sports Commission’s Director of Marketing and Communications, said the teammate jobs require no work-related skill set.

“You just need a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of pride in our city, because you will be very much an advocate not just for the NFL Draft but for Kansas City,” said Scott.

The 2019 Draft in Nashville brought 600,000 people. NFL Teammate jobs include directing people from place to place and explaining how different interactive experiences at the event work.

“This is the largest sporting event we will have hosted to date,” Scott remarked. “There will be an enduring legacy as a result of this. And so, it’s one of those moments in time I think we’ll all want to be a part of and this is a really special way to do that.”

The Sports Commission is cutting off submissions at 4,000 people. They’ve already had 3,000 sign up. Eventually, the NFL will select 1,000 people for the paid positions.

“The NFL uses teammates where a lot of events would traditionally use volunteers, and I think that’s so wonderful that they want to invest back into the local people,” said Scott.

How much the NFL will pay hasn’t been announced yet, but Scott said it will be more than minimum wage. The NFL will be vetting all the candidates and issuing the pay. Scott wasn’t aware of all the parameters impacting selection but said the best way to get a better chance of being selected is to sign up for multiple shifts.

An application form can be found here: https://www.sportkc.org/2023-nfl-draft-teammate

