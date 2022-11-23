NFL names Travis Kelce as AFC Offensive Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Travis Kelce’s dominant performance in the Chiefs’ 30-27 win over the Chargers Sunday night netted him another honor.

The NFL announced the All-Pro tight end is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Kelce had six receptions for 115 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead 17-yard catch and run into the end zone with 31 seconds remaining. That touchdown also put him over 100 yards for the game, the 33rd time he has accomplished the feat — an NFL record for a tight end.

It marks the third time a Chiefs player has won the award: Patrick Mahomes received the honor for his performances in Weeks One and Four.

On the season, Kelce has 69 catches for 855 yards and 11 touchdowns.

