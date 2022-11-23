Motorcycle riders gear up to support Toys for Tots

A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas holds its 39th Annual Toys for Tots Ride Sunday, Nov. 27
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bikers will rev their engines, toys in tow, to make sure all kids have a merry Christmas!

Sgt. Josh Smith with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve brought Santa along to Eye on NE Kansas to detail this very special mission.

It’s spearheaded by A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas. The organization is hosting its 39th Annual Toys for Tots Ride. The toy collection is a project of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, which sorts the toys, then distributes them to families who need a bit of a boost this holiday.

The ride is Sunday, Nov. 27. Registration starts at Noon at Walmart South, on SW 37th St. in Topeka. The ride departs that location at 2 p.m. and ends at The Woodshed on N. Kansas Ave., near Garfield Park. People not participating in the ride may bring toy donations to The Woodshed, or leave them at any Toys for Tots collection bin located around the area.

This is the 75th year for the Toys for Tots campaign. Families may still request toys through Dec. 5. Find the application by clicking here.

