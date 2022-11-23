Morris Co. welcomes new K-9 to Sheriff’s Office
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Morris County has welcomed a new K-9 to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday, Nov. 18, it welcomed a new K-9 to the ranks. Kimber is a 15-month-old Belgian Malinois and will work alongside veteran officer Alex Wooden.
Officials noted that the K-9 unit is nationally certified through K9 Working Dogs International and federally licensed through the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms.
Officials indicated that Kimber is a multipurpose law enforcement K-9 who specializes in handler protection, suspect apprehension, tracking and drug detection.
