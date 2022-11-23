Morris Co. welcomes new K-9 to Sheriff’s Office

Kimber and Officer Wooden
Kimber and Officer Wooden(Morris County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Morris County has welcomed a new K-9 to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday, Nov. 18, it welcomed a new K-9 to the ranks. Kimber is a 15-month-old Belgian Malinois and will work alongside veteran officer Alex Wooden.

Officials noted that the K-9 unit is nationally certified through K9 Working Dogs International and federally licensed through the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms.

Officials indicated that Kimber is a multipurpose law enforcement K-9 who specializes in handler protection, suspect apprehension, tracking and drug detection.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are advised to avoid the area around the 2100 block of SW Meadow Lane as Topeka Police...
Topeka Police execute search warrant connected to missing Nebraska woman
Topeka fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the Topeka Goodyear Plant around 1:35 a.m....
Fire crews investigate blaze at Topeka Goodyear plant
FILE
Florida driver, Kansas man pronounced dead after car flies off I-635 overpass
Gina Gonzales (left), Amy Jo Mann (middle), and Stephen Bishop (right)
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka
FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot

Latest News

FILE
High Court to launch new committee to aid dwindling lawyers in rural Kansas
Ryan Huningshake
Frankfort man arrested after meth found by K-9
200 families across Kansas received Thanksgiving meals with the help of Capitol Federal and...
200 Kansas families receive a Thanksgiving meal from Capitol Federal, Let’s Help Inc.
Tom the Turkey
Douglas Co. Sheriff pardons turkey from criminal damage charges