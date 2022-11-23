Morris Co. welcomes new K-9 to Sheriff’s Office

MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Morris County has welcomed a new K-9 to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday, Nov. 18, it welcomed a new K-9 to the ranks. Kimber is a 15-month-old Belgian Malinois and will work alongside veteran officer Alex Wooden.

Officials noted that the K-9 unit is nationally certified through K9 Working Dogs International and federally licensed through the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms.

Officials indicated that Kimber is a multipurpose law enforcement K-9 who specializes in handler protection, suspect apprehension, tracking and drug detection.

