Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade Marshals announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The grand marshal and junior grand marshal have been announced for Downtown Topeka’s Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade, and the grand marshal is a familiar face in the Washburn University community.

The Downtown Topeka Inc. (DTI) announced that the now retired Washburn University President Dr. Jerry Farley will be the 2022 grand marshal, and Lorenzo Perez, an eighth grader from Jardine Middle School, will be the junior grand marshal.

Farley retired from Washburn University in September after serving a total of 25 years with the University, in fact, he became Washburn’s longest-serving president.

“Everyone loves a parade, particularly the Miracle on Kansas Avenue,” Farley said. “We want everyone to join us — children, families, those participating in the parade, marching bands, and perhaps a jovial person dressed in red. Festive decorations, businesses open for shopping, and an enormous crowd create excitement. Susan and I are delighted to add to the noise and wonderful atmosphere.”

As for Perez, DTI says that he is highly active in school. He participates in band, fitness clubs, improv, and is a player on the basketball team, but after school, he has achieved a Star rank in his Boy Scouts of America Troop and attends the El Shaddai Ministries Community Church.

According to DTI, Perez attended the Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade before he could even walk, and this year he is thrilled to be involved in the parade in a new way.

“Though it was tough to choose among this year’s outstanding nominees, Dr. Farley and Lorenzo rose to the top as exceptional examples of locals making a difference in our community,” said Stephanie Norwood, director of events for the Greater Topeka Partnership. “We are so excited to have them lead our 2022 Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade. Let the festivities begin!”

Both Perez and Dr. Farley will lead the 27th annual Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade route will start at 5th St. and Kansas Ave. At 6 p.m.

