Middle school carnival raises funds for Topeka North Outreach

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students and staff with Seaman Middle School raised some money with a carnival just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The school-wide carnival featured games and food for the kids to enjoy before the students would be out of school for Thanksgiving break, but the event also went to a good cause -- it benefited the Topeka North Outreach Program. The program is an organization that works with anyone in the Seaman district who needs financial help.

Joshua Snyder, the Seaman Middle School principal, said that the outreach program is primarily in north Topeka, however, it also helps others outside the north Topeka area. Snyder also says that this event gets the students into the spirit of giving and community engagement.

”We know that generosity and spirit is always the best way to behave during the holiday season,” said Snyder. “We know that a lot of families experience things that need help, extra attention, need that support, and our students get the opportunity to learn that civic engagement during a time when people need it the most.”

According to Snyder, the carnival has been around for at least 10 years and, annually, the carnival raised about $5,000.

You can learn more about the Topeka North Outreach program HERE.

