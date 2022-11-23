Man arrested after leading officials on police chase in stolen car

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after he allegedly led officials on a police chase in a stolen car through southwestern Lawrence.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that on Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, Lawrence Police Department officials and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers helped it take a suspect into custody after a foot chase in southwestern Lawrence.

Officials indicated that a male suspect had run from a vehicle on the South Lawrence Trafficway - K-10 near W. 27th St. - as a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Kansas City.

Just before 8 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said the suspect momentarily pulled over for a deputy, however, he then sped off headed east and used the shoulder to pass other vehicles. He then made a U-turn near 27th St. to head west.

Due to the amount of traffic in the area on the highway and the speeds of the pursuit, officials noted that a deputy conducted a tactical vehicle intervention to get the suspect vehicle off the road and disable it.

After the move, the Sheriff’s Office said the suspect ran from the vehicle northbound across Clinton Parkway and into a wooded area. Here, deputies and officers used a drone and K-9 unit to track the suspect’s location in the wooded area.

The suspect was found and taken into custody by law enforcement officials with no further incident. A dog was with him at the time of the chase, however, neither was injured.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect’s identity will be released as the booking recap report is updated. The suspect had not been booked into jail as of 11:10 a.m.

