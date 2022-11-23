Lawyer: Teen shot by San Antonio cop while eating hamburger released from hospital

FILE - In this image taken from Oct. 2, 2022, police body camera video and released by the San...
FILE - In this image taken from Oct. 2, 2022, police body camera video and released by the San Antonio Police Department, Erik Cantu looks toward San Antonio Police Officer James Brennand while holding a hamburger in a fast food restaurant parking lot as the officer opens the car door in San Antonio, Texas. Brennand opened fire several times, wounding the unarmed teenager as he drove away. Cantu has been released from the hospital, his family's lawyer said Wednesday, Nov. 23.(San Antonio Police Department via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A teen shot by a San Antonio police officer as he put his car in reverse while eating a hamburger has been released after weeks in a hospital, his family’s lawyer said Wednesday.

Erik Cantu was allowed to go home nearly two months after he was shot in a McDonald’s parking lot, according to a statement from attorney Ben Crump. The 17-year-old’s parents said they’re “overjoyed at his progress in the past two weeks,” but that he “still has a long road to recovery.”

Cantu was shot on Oct. 2 by Officer James Brennand, who police later said was responding to an unrelated disturbance when he saw Cantu inside a car that he believed had evaded him the day before during an attempted traffic stop.

After the shooting, the 27-year-old rookie officer was fired and charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public official. Police said Brennand violated his training and police procedures after approaching the car, which they said he believed to have been stolen. Although the car’s registration plates didn’t match the vehicle, the car was not stolen, according to police.

In body camera footage released by police, Brennand opens the car door and tells Cantu to get out. The car drives backward with the door open, and the officer fires multiple times into the vehicle. He continues to shoot as the car drives away.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are advised to avoid the area around the 2100 block of SW Meadow Lane as Topeka Police...
Topeka Police execute search warrant connected to missing Nebraska woman
Topeka fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the Topeka Goodyear Plant around 1:35 a.m....
Fire crews investigate blaze at Topeka Goodyear plant
FILE
Florida driver, Kansas man pronounced dead after car flies off I-635 overpass
Gina Gonzales (left), Amy Jo Mann (middle), and Stephen Bishop (right)
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka
FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot

Latest News

FILE - A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia...
Georgia Supreme Court reinstates abortion ban
Good Kids Poultry Team
Good Kids Poultry Team
The now retired Washburn University President Dr. Jerry Farley (left) will be the 2022 grand...
Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade Marshals announced
FILE - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
US sending Ukraine $400M in weapons, ammunition, generators
Big 12 Champions for Life
K-State long snapper, KU defensive tackle honored as Big 12 Champions for Life