Lance Leipold signs new extension with Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Jayhawk fans, Lance Leipold isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Kansas has extended Leipold through the 2029 season.

Sources: Kansas and coach Lance Leipold have agreed to terms on a new contract, which includes an extension through the 2029 season. The new deal is structured to keep Leipold at Kansas for the long-term. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 23, 2022

Leipold has led the Jayhawks to their first bowl game since 2008 and he signed a one-year extension back in September that would’ve kept Leipold at KU through 2027. The Jayhawks started the season 5-0 and they currently sit at 6-5.

He is also a National Coach of the Year candidate.

