Lance Leipold signs new extension with Kansas

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, right, reacts to a roughing the passer penalty called on Texas...
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, right, reacts to a roughing the passer penalty called on Texas during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E Braley | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Jayhawk fans, Lance Leipold isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Kansas has extended Leipold through the 2029 season.

Leipold has led the Jayhawks to their first bowl game since 2008 and he signed a one-year extension back in September that would’ve kept Leipold at KU through 2027. The Jayhawks started the season 5-0 and they currently sit at 6-5.

He is also a National Coach of the Year candidate.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot
People are advised to avoid the area around the 2100 block of SW Meadow Lane as Topeka Police...
Topeka Police execute search warrant connected to missing Nebraska woman
Topeka fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the Topeka Goodyear Plant around 1:35 a.m....
Fire crews investigate blaze at Topeka Goodyear plant
FILE
Florida driver, Kansas man pronounced dead after car flies off I-635 overpass
(File)
Topeka woman perishes in rollover crash along Highway 24

Latest News

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA...
K-State rallies to defeat Nevada in overtime behind Nowell’s 29
Emporia State basketball blows past Truman State to remain undefeated
State volleyball champion Washburn Rural takes home All-Centennial League honors
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn is defended by West Virginia linebacker Lee Kpogba...
Deuce Vaughn named semifinalist for Doak Walker Award