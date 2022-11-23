KHP makes multiple arrests during Saline Co. enforcement campaign

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol made multiple arrests during a traffic enforcement campaign in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Friday, Nov. 18, about 15 Troopers flexed over to Saline County for a traffic enforcement campaign. It said Troopers patrolled the area from about 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Saturday.

During the campaign, KHP indicated that it made three DUI arrests and gave two tickets for open containers. It said it also gave four breathalyzer tests and three field sobriety arrests.

In the realm of arrests, Troopers said they also made one arrest on a driver with a suspended license, five felony arrests and four warrant arrests.

Meanwhile, KHP noted it helped eight drivers whose vehicles had broken down.

As for tickets, Troopers reported they handed out 11 speeding tickets, 11 moving violation tickets and two seatbelt tickets. They also gave out 12 speed warnings and 31 moving violation warnings.

In total, KHP said Troopers made contact with the public 89 times over the 1,053 miles patrolled. Of those, a total of 13 arrests were made, 26 tickets were handed out and 43 warnings were given.

