KHP makes multiple arrests during Saline Co. enforcement campaign

FILE
FILE(Kansas Highway Patrol)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol made multiple arrests during a traffic enforcement campaign in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Friday, Nov. 18, about 15 Troopers flexed over to Saline County for a traffic enforcement campaign. It said Troopers patrolled the area from about 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Saturday.

During the campaign, KHP indicated that it made three DUI arrests and gave two tickets for open containers. It said it also gave four breathalyzer tests and three field sobriety arrests.

In the realm of arrests, Troopers said they also made one arrest on a driver with a suspended license, five felony arrests and four warrant arrests.

Meanwhile, KHP noted it helped eight drivers whose vehicles had broken down.

As for tickets, Troopers reported they handed out 11 speeding tickets, 11 moving violation tickets and two seatbelt tickets. They also gave out 12 speed warnings and 31 moving violation warnings.

In total, KHP said Troopers made contact with the public 89 times over the 1,053 miles patrolled. Of those, a total of 13 arrests were made, 26 tickets were handed out and 43 warnings were given.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are advised to avoid the area around the 2100 block of SW Meadow Lane as Topeka Police...
Topeka Police execute search warrant connected to missing Nebraska woman
Topeka fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the Topeka Goodyear Plant around 1:35 a.m....
Fire crews investigate blaze at Topeka Goodyear plant
FILE
Florida driver, Kansas man pronounced dead after car flies off I-635 overpass
FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot
Gina Gonzales (left), Amy Jo Mann (middle), and Stephen Bishop (right)
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka

Latest News

FILE - Roger Brokke
13 NEWS Vice President chosen to lead Kansas Association of Broadcasters board
Tray'vonne Jones
Topeka father to face trial for murder of 6-month-old girl
FILE - Kansas House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, left, R-Wichita, confers with Minority Leader...
Kansas House Democratic Leader steps down to pave way for new blood
David Braun, president of the Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation, stands near food...
Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner needs more food and volunteers