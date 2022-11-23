KC airport prepares for hundreds of thousands of travelers ahead of Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City International Airport is preparing to see hundreds of thousands of travelers during the Thanksgiving travel period.

The Kansas City International Airport says employees are gearing up for the annual Thanksgiving holiday travel rush which could reach around 350,000 travelers over the peak travel period.

MCI indicated that on-airport parking lots usually reach capacity so travelers have been urged to check FlyKCI.com before they leave for the airport for parking availability. Residents can also use the nearby Park Air Express valet-style parking off 112th St. and I-29.

During the holiday travel season, the airport noted that passengers are encouraged to check in and check the status of their flights at FlyKCI.com. Travelers can also print out itineraries and boarding passes ahead of their trips. It has advised residents to register with their carrier for electronic flight updates and provide a phone number in case of delays or cancellations to allow adequate time for security screening and bag checking.

The Kansas City Aviation Department has recommended travelers arrive at their airport terminal two hours or more before their departure. For international flights, it suggested 2.5 hours.

KCAD also indicated that it expects to serve more than 356,000 passengers at MCI during the Thanksgiving travel period. This is about 97% of the traffic it saw before the COVID-19 pandemic and about 14% busier than in 2021. The most active days are expected to be Tuesday, which recorded 34,300 passengers, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

MCI also warned travelers to be aware of the new roadway patterns to and from the terminals which include roundabouts - as well as federal requirements to wear masks inside terminals, buses and aircraft.

