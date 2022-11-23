Kansas State climbs up in CFP

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The 8-3 Wildcats continue to move up the College Football Playoff ranking.

The ‘Cats are No. 15 in the AP Top 25 Poll, but they’ve climbed to No. 12 in the CFP after being No. 15 last week. K-State has been ranked in all four CFP polls in the 2022 season.

Here come the Cats



No. 12 College Football Playoff pic.twitter.com/gUYQK530HD — K-State Football (@KStateFB) November 23, 2022

Kansas State is coming off a 48-31 win over West Virginia last week.

The full list is below:

The NEW #CFBPlayoff top 25 rankings heading into rivalry week‼️



Which matchup are you looking forward to? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HPRCgNRmbd — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 23, 2022

