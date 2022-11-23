Kansas State climbs up in CFP

Kansas State safety Cincere Mason (9) and Kansas State cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe celebrate after...
Kansas State safety Cincere Mason (9) and Kansas State cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe celebrate after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)(Kathleen Batten | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The 8-3 Wildcats continue to move up the College Football Playoff ranking.

The ‘Cats are No. 15 in the AP Top 25 Poll, but they’ve climbed to No. 12 in the CFP after being No. 15 last week. K-State has been ranked in all four CFP polls in the 2022 season.

Kansas State is coming off a 48-31 win over West Virginia last week.

The full list is below:

