K-State’s Anudike-Uzomah named finalist for Lott IMPACT Trophy

Felix Anuidke-Uzomah
Felix Anuidke-Uzomah(Chandler Mixon | Kansas State Athletics)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah has made the cut as one of the final four players nationally to be named a finalist for the 2022 Lott IMPACT Trophy.

The Kansas City, Missouri native is joined on this year’s finalist list by Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, and USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu. He is the second Wildcat ever to be named a finalist for the award, joining linebacker Arthur Brown in 2012.

Anudike-Uzomah has totaled 37 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks on the year to go along with a pass breakup and two forced fumbles.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy, now in its 19th year, goes to the student-athlete who best exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

Kansas State, which checked in at No. 12 in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25, will host Kansas for the Dillions Sunflower Showdown this Saturday in a sold-out Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. and will be televised on Fox.

