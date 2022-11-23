K-State rallies to defeat Nevada in overtime behind Nowell’s 29

CAYMAN ISLANDS (WIBW) - A see-saw back and forth contest between Nevada and the Wildcats, but K-State prevailed to secure their fifth straight victory in game two of the Cayman Islands Classic with a, 96-87 win.

Markquis Nowell was unconscious in this game, recording a double-double dropping a game-high 29 points and 11 assists while Keyontae Johnson had a monster performance with 28 points and nine rebounds.

The ‘Cats were down by two with 11 seconds remaining on the clock and Nowell converted on a layup to get this game into overtime.

Nevada led by two at the break, but Kansas State did not let off the gas pedal with 10 lead changes in this game.

K-State shot 55 percent from the floor and they out rebounded Nevada by 14.

Kansas State led for over 20 minutes in this game but they did turn the ball over 15 times compared to Nevada’s 11.

The Wildcats will play LSU in the championship on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

