K-State long snapper, KU defensive tackle honored as Big 12 Champions for Life

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas State University long snapper and University of Kansas defensive tackle have been honored as Big 12 Champions for Life.

No in its eighth season, the Big 12 says Champions for Life has featured young athletes who have earned a scholarship to compete in their chosen sports and embody the characteristics of a champion - leadership, perseverance, community service and discipline.

Kansas State University says long snapper Randen Plattner, a Parkville, Mo., native, was honored with the Champions for Life title. Originally a walk-on, the Cats’ said Plattner earned a scholarship after he proved his leadership and work ethic. He now is a mentor for many of the younger players on the team.

Meanwhile, the University of Kansas indicated that Caleb Sampson, defensive tackle, was also honored with the title.

The pair represented the Kansas schools in Dallas in July.

