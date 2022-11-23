K-State long snapper, KU defensive tackle honored as Big 12 Champions for Life

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas State University long snapper and University of Kansas defensive tackle have been honored as Big 12 Champions for Life.

No in its eighth season, the Big 12 says Champions for Life has featured young athletes who have earned a scholarship to compete in their chosen sports and embody the characteristics of a champion - leadership, perseverance, community service and discipline.

Kansas State University says long snapper Randen Plattner, a Parkville, Mo., native, was honored with the Champions for Life title. Originally a walk-on, the Cats’ said Plattner earned a scholarship after he proved his leadership and work ethic. He now is a mentor for many of the younger players on the team.

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝟏𝟐 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 🏆



Randen Plattner, @KStateFB | #Big12FB



Originally a walk-on, Plattner earned a scholarship after showing the K-State staff his leadership and work ethic. He has become a mentor for many of the younger players on the team. pic.twitter.com/zaOpeBKMHA — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 22, 2022

Meanwhile, the University of Kansas indicated that Caleb Sampson, defensive tackle, was also honored with the title.

Proud of our guy, @sampsoncaleb72 👏



Caleb is our 2022 Big 12 Champion for Life, and will represent us this week in Dallas!#KUfball | #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/bX86vKQvJf — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) July 11, 2022

The pair represented the Kansas schools in Dallas in July.

