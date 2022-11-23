Improper disposal of smoking materials caused North Topeka apartment fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There is new information on the North Topeka apartment fire nearly two weeks ago that claimed a man’s life.

Topeka Fire officials told 13 NEWS the November 10 fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials. They say the materials were left on a second-floor balcony at Woodland Park Apartments, and the fire spread from there.

42-year-old Brandon Harries was injured, and died five days later. Fire officials said he lived on the building’s third floor.

The fire did $1.5 million in damage, destroying one building, damaging another, and displacing ten families.

