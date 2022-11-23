High Court to launch new committee to aid dwindling lawyers in rural Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will launch a new committee to aid the dwindling number of lawyers in rural parts of the state.

Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert is expected to sign an order to create the Kansas Rural Justice Initiative Committee at a brief ceremony between 10 and 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1.

After the order is signed, the Court indicated that Luckert will give brief remarks about why the committee has been formed and its charge.

The Court noted that the 35-member Kansas Rural Justice Initiative Committee will be formed to examine the unmet legal needs of those in rural areas due to a dwindling number of attorneys.

The move will be followed by the Committee’s inaugural meeting.

