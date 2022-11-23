Gas prices continue to drop as Kansans prepare for holiday travel

FILE
FILE(WITN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices continue to drop as Kansans prepare themselves and their vehicles for holiday travel.

According to AAA, gas prices continue to drop in the Sunflower State, which brings Kansans closer to paying what they did last year for gas.

AAA indicates that as of Nov. 23, the current price for a gallon of regular gas was $3.24 - $4.77 for diesel. This is down two cents from the previous day, 14 cents from the previous week and 20 cents from the past month.

This time in 2021, gas cost $3.05. This means currently, Kansans pay about 20 cents more than they had been. However, the highest prices came over the summer as the state’s record for both unleaded and diesel prices was broken. Unleaded cost about $4.67 on June 15 while diesel cost $5.37 on June 26.

AAA notes that average gas prices around the state are as follows:

LocationUnleadedDiesel
Wichita$3.13$4.61
Kansas City, Kan.$3.21$4.72
Topeka$3.21$4.82
Lawrence$3.23$4.71
Manhattan$3.30$4.64

In the Topeka area, Gasbuddy.com indicated that Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta continues to offer the cheapest gas at $2.69 for unleaded. This is followed by Prairie Band One Stop at $2.79 in Holton and Fast & Fresh at $2.98 in Topeka.

In the Emporia area, Gasbuddy recorded the lowest price at BP for $3.14 per gallon. And in the Manhattan area, the cheapest gas can be found at the Ogden Casey’s for $3.17 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are advised to avoid the area around the 2100 block of SW Meadow Lane as Topeka Police...
Topeka Police execute search warrant connected to missing Nebraska woman
Topeka fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the Topeka Goodyear Plant around 1:35 a.m....
Fire crews investigate blaze at Topeka Goodyear plant
FILE
Florida driver, Kansas man pronounced dead after car flies off I-635 overpass
FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot
Gina Gonzales (left), Amy Jo Mann (middle), and Stephen Bishop (right)
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Previous district magistrate judge to take over Manhattan’s municipal bench
FILE
AG Schmidt pleads to intervene in termination of Title 42
Vaccine
AG calls on White House to withdraw vaccine mandates for healthcare workers
Title 42
Schmidt on Title 42