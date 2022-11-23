Gas prices continue to drop as Kansans prepare for holiday travel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices continue to drop as Kansans prepare themselves and their vehicles for holiday travel.

According to AAA, gas prices continue to drop in the Sunflower State, which brings Kansans closer to paying what they did last year for gas.

AAA indicates that as of Nov. 23, the current price for a gallon of regular gas was $3.24 - $4.77 for diesel. This is down two cents from the previous day, 14 cents from the previous week and 20 cents from the past month.

This time in 2021, gas cost $3.05. This means currently, Kansans pay about 20 cents more than they had been. However, the highest prices came over the summer as the state’s record for both unleaded and diesel prices was broken. Unleaded cost about $4.67 on June 15 while diesel cost $5.37 on June 26.

AAA notes that average gas prices around the state are as follows:

Location Unleaded Diesel Wichita $3.13 $4.61 Kansas City, Kan. $3.21 $4.72 Topeka $3.21 $4.82 Lawrence $3.23 $4.71 Manhattan $3.30 $4.64

In the Topeka area, Gasbuddy.com indicated that Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta continues to offer the cheapest gas at $2.69 for unleaded. This is followed by Prairie Band One Stop at $2.79 in Holton and Fast & Fresh at $2.98 in Topeka.

In the Emporia area, Gasbuddy recorded the lowest price at BP for $3.14 per gallon. And in the Manhattan area, the cheapest gas can be found at the Ogden Casey’s for $3.17 per gallon.

