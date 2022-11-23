Game Wardens make arrest after trophy-level whitetail deer poached in Kansas

MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas arrested one person after they allegedly poached multiple whitetail deer, two of which met the trophy classification.

Kansas Department of Wildlife Game Wardens say that during the week of Nov. 14, officials received a tip that warned of an ongoing deer poaching incident in Miami County.

Wardens said they acted quickly on the detailed information which later resulted in the interview and arrest of a suspect for illegally killing multiple whitetail deer in the Sunflower State.

KDWP indicated that two of the bucks illegally taken met the trophy classification with an inside spread greater than 16 inches.

Officials noted that the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.