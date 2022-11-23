Game Wardens make arrest after trophy-level whitetail deer poached in Kansas

Poached deer hang in a Miami Co. garage. The original photo has been edited to blur out graphic...
Poached deer hang in a Miami Co. garage. The original photo has been edited to blur out graphic content.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas arrested one person after they allegedly poached multiple whitetail deer, two of which met the trophy classification.

Kansas Department of Wildlife Game Wardens say that during the week of Nov. 14, officials received a tip that warned of an ongoing deer poaching incident in Miami County.

Wardens said they acted quickly on the detailed information which later resulted in the interview and arrest of a suspect for illegally killing multiple whitetail deer in the Sunflower State.

KDWP indicated that two of the bucks illegally taken met the trophy classification with an inside spread greater than 16 inches.

Officials noted that the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are advised to avoid the area around the 2100 block of SW Meadow Lane as Topeka Police...
Topeka Police execute search warrant connected to missing Nebraska woman
Topeka fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the Topeka Goodyear Plant around 1:35 a.m....
Fire crews investigate blaze at Topeka Goodyear plant
FILE
Florida driver, Kansas man pronounced dead after car flies off I-635 overpass
Gina Gonzales (left), Amy Jo Mann (middle), and Stephen Bishop (right)
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka
FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot

Latest News

FILE - Passengers wait for their bus at KCI Airport.
KC airport prepares for hundreds of thousands of travelers ahead of Thanksgiving
Excitement is building for the NFL Draft coming to Kansas City in 2023. Many people have...
‘NFL Teammate’ spots almost full for 2023 Draft
FILE
Man arrested after leading officials on police chase in stolen car
A water main breaks at 12th and Western in Topeka on Nov. 23, 2022.
Third water main break in one week closes yet another Topeka street