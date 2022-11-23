Frankfort man arrested after meth found by K-9

DOUGLAS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Frankfort man is behind bars after a K-9 alerted officials to the presence of meth in the car.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, deputies stopped a 2006 Buick Lacrosse driven by Ryan J. Huningshake, 38, of Frankfort, for an alleged registration violation near 142nd St. and U.S. Highway 75.

During the stop, officials said a K-9 signaled that there may have been illegal drugs inside the car.

As a result, officials indicated that Huningshake was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

