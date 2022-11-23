Fork in the Road: Olive Cafe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you haven’t visited Downtown Topeka in awhile, you are in for a lot of changes, one of which is a taste of The Mediterranean.

Olive Cafe is located at 10th and Kansas and it offers a cuisine of food that you may not be used to.

“Mediterranean foods is the healthiest in my opinion. If you eat mediterranean food at least twice a week you will save your live -- alot of the stuff in your health,” said Tony Mashall, owner of Olive Cafe.

For those who like extra meat, save your breath.

“I put way more meat, so when you come in to the Olive Café you don’t even have to even say ‘hey I need extra meat,’ you don’t have to do that because it is already extra.” Mashall said.

The local customers seem to enjoy that a place in Topeka is able to offer a taste of something new.

“So, I think this is wonderful for the Topeka. To have a great, fresh, food Mediterranean restaurant, so I am delighted they are in downtown Topeka... it’s great,” Jeff Wagaman customer said.

Olive Cafe is open Tuesday - Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., and closed on Sunday and Monday.

