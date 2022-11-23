Fork in the Road: Olive Cafe

Olive Cafe is located at 10th and Kansas and it offers a cuisine of food that you may not be used to.
By Eric Ives
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you haven’t visited Downtown Topeka in awhile, you are in for a lot of changes, one of which is a taste of The Mediterranean.

Olive Cafe is located at 10th and Kansas and it offers a cuisine of food that you may not be used to.

“Mediterranean foods is the healthiest in my opinion. If you eat mediterranean food at least twice a week you will save your live -- alot of the stuff in your health,” said Tony Mashall, owner of Olive Cafe.

For those who like extra meat, save your breath.

“I put way more meat, so when you come in to the Olive Café you don’t even have to even say ‘hey I need extra meat,’ you don’t have to do that because it is already extra.” Mashall said.

The local customers seem to enjoy that a place in Topeka is able to offer a taste of something new.

“So, I think this is wonderful for the Topeka. To have a great, fresh, food Mediterranean restaurant, so I am delighted they are in downtown Topeka... it’s great,” Jeff Wagaman customer said.

Olive Cafe is open Tuesday - Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., and closed on Sunday and Monday.

To find out more about Olive Cafe, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot
People are advised to avoid the area around the 2100 block of SW Meadow Lane as Topeka Police...
Topeka Police execute search warrant connected to missing Nebraska woman
Topeka fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the Topeka Goodyear Plant around 1:35 a.m....
Fire crews investigate blaze at Topeka Goodyear plant
FILE
Florida driver, Kansas man pronounced dead after car flies off I-635 overpass
(File)
Topeka woman perishes in rollover crash along Highway 24

Latest News

Manhattan High School football
Manhattan gears up for first state title since 2001
Gabriella Maria Gonzales
Oklahoma woman arrested in Jackson County on drug charges
City manager Stephen Wade, alongside Topeka mayor Mike Padilla, said that the newly approved...
City Manager, Mayor say Parkway project in early stages of development
City manager Stephen Wade, alongside Topeka mayor Mike Padilla, said that the newly approved...
City Manager, Mayor say Parkway project in early stages of development