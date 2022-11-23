Emporia State basketball blows past Truman State to remain undefeated

(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State held Truman to under 30% from the field Tuesday night against Truman State en route to a 63-42 home victory against the Bulldogs.

The Hornets led for almost the whole game and Alijah Comithier, who was just named MIAA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, led all players with 19 points. Atavian Butler provided a spark off the bench with 16 points in only 14 minutes.

ESU is now 5-0 and will look to stay perfect next Tuesday, November 29 when they host Saint Mary with tipoff set for 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot
People are advised to avoid the area around the 2100 block of SW Meadow Lane as Topeka Police...
Topeka Police execute search warrant connected to missing Nebraska woman
Topeka fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the Topeka Goodyear Plant around 1:35 a.m....
Fire crews investigate blaze at Topeka Goodyear plant
FILE
Florida driver, Kansas man pronounced dead after car flies off I-635 overpass
(File)
Topeka woman perishes in rollover crash along Highway 24

Latest News

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, right, reacts to a roughing the passer penalty called on Texas...
Lance Leipold signs new extension with Kansas
State volleyball champion Washburn Rural takes home All-Centennial League honors
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn is defended by West Virginia linebacker Lee Kpogba...
Deuce Vaughn named semifinalist for Doak Walker Award
Emporia State QB Braden Gleason
ESU QB Gleason selected as nominee for Harlon Hill Trophy