Emporia State basketball blows past Truman State to remain undefeated

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State held Truman to under 30% from the field Tuesday night against Truman State en route to a 63-42 home victory against the Bulldogs.

The Hornets led for almost the whole game and Alijah Comithier, who was just named MIAA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, led all players with 19 points. Atavian Butler provided a spark off the bench with 16 points in only 14 minutes.

ESU is now 5-0 and will look to stay perfect next Tuesday, November 29 when they host Saint Mary with tipoff set for 5:00 p.m.

