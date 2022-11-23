Douglas Co. Sheriff pardons turkey from criminal damage charges

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One turkey in Douglas Co. has been pardoned from a fowl situation.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister says on Wednesday, Nov. 23, that he has pardoned one local turkey from criminal damage charges he racked up earlier in the month.

Sheriff Armbrister indicated that on Nov. 10, Tom the Turkey broke through a resident’s window, which caused the damage. Thanks to the quick thinking and good work of Master Deputy Dunkle and Deputy Bonner, he said they were able to safely remove the bird from a fowl situation.

Armbrister noted that Tom was set free shortly after.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.