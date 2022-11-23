Dick leads No. 3 KU to fifth straight win in Battle 4 Atlantis

Kansas head coach Bill Self (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Kansas head coach Bill Self (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (WIBW) - True freshman Gradey Dick was on fire in the first half, scoring 15 of the first 22 Jayhawks points, to down N.C. State, 80-74.

Dick shot the ball nine times and drilled six threes to pace KU in the first half with 18 points. Dick drilled another three at the buzzer to end the first half.

Jalen Wilson posted a near double-double in the first half, nine points and five rebounds. Dajuan Harris Jr. did he usual thing dishing out four assists and KJ Adams provided six.

The Jayhawks led 39-31 at the half while holding the Wolfpack to 35 percent shooting from the floor.

To open the second half, N.C. State went on a 8-0 run and tied the game at 39 just two minutes into it.

The game ended 80-74 in favor of KU. The Jayhawks will take on the Texas Southern Tigers in Lawrence at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are advised to avoid the area around the 2100 block of SW Meadow Lane as Topeka Police...
Topeka Police execute search warrant connected to missing Nebraska woman
Topeka fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the Topeka Goodyear Plant around 1:35 a.m....
Fire crews investigate blaze at Topeka Goodyear plant
FILE
Florida driver, Kansas man pronounced dead after car flies off I-635 overpass
Gina Gonzales (left), Amy Jo Mann (middle), and Stephen Bishop (right)
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka
FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot

Latest News

Excitement is building for the NFL Draft coming to Kansas City in 2023. Many people have...
‘NFL Teammate’ spots almost full for 2023 Draft
Police are investigating an incident where a man was thrown over the side of a bridge outside...
SoFi Stadium fight in California shows man thrown off elevated walkway
Washburn fell to Oklahoma Baptist 78-63 on Tuesday night.
Washburn basketball falls to Oklahoma Baptist
Kansas State safety Cincere Mason (9) and Kansas State cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe celebrate after...
Kansas State climbs up in CFP