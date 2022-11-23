Dick leads No. 3 KU to fifth straight win in Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (WIBW) - True freshman Gradey Dick was on fire in the first half, scoring 15 of the first 22 Jayhawks points, to down N.C. State, 80-74.

Dick shot the ball nine times and drilled six threes to pace KU in the first half with 18 points. Dick drilled another three at the buzzer to end the first half.

Jalen Wilson posted a near double-double in the first half, nine points and five rebounds. Dajuan Harris Jr. did he usual thing dishing out four assists and KJ Adams provided six.

The Jayhawks led 39-31 at the half while holding the Wolfpack to 35 percent shooting from the floor.

To open the second half, N.C. State went on a 8-0 run and tied the game at 39 just two minutes into it.

The game ended 80-74 in favor of KU. The Jayhawks will take on the Texas Southern Tigers in Lawrence at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.

