Chiefs place Clyde Edwards-Helaire on reserve/injured list

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire celebrates after scoring during the first...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been put on the reserve/injured list, according to The Kansas City Chiefs.

The running back sustained a high angle sprain as the Chiefs were taking on the Chargers last weekend.

He will be out for at least four weeks, according to ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

“We have activated T Lucas Niang from Reserve/PUP,” the Chiefs also said in their tweet. “We have signed TE Kendall Blanton to the Practice Squad.”

“We have placed TE Jordan Franks on Practice Squad; Injured,” they added.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are advised to avoid the area around the 2100 block of SW Meadow Lane as Topeka Police...
Topeka Police execute search warrant connected to missing Nebraska woman
Topeka fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the Topeka Goodyear Plant around 1:35 a.m....
Fire crews investigate blaze at Topeka Goodyear plant
FILE
Florida driver, Kansas man pronounced dead after car flies off I-635 overpass
Gina Gonzales (left), Amy Jo Mann (middle), and Stephen Bishop (right)
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka
FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) intercepts a pass intended for Oakland Raiders...
Chiefs rout Raiders 40-9 to seize AFC West control
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen, right, intercepts a pass intended for Los...
Mahomes, Chiefs hold off Chargers 24-17 in Mexico City
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett in action against the Baltimore Ravens during an...
REPORTS: Tyler Lockett is "OK" after spending night in hospital
Tennessee Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) blocks a 52-yard field goal attempt by Kansas...
NFL says Titans weren't offsides on blocked kick
Tennessee Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) blocks a 52-yard field goal attempt by Kansas...
Titans rally, spoil Mahomes' return beating Chiefs 35-32