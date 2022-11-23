AG Schmidt pleads to intervene in termination of Title 42

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has pleaded with judges to allow him and a cohort to intervene in the termination of Title 42.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Tuesday, Nov. 22, that he filed to intervene in federal district court in order to prevent the termination of the Title 42 immigration policy. He said the policy has slowed the rate of undocumented immigrants seeking entry to the U.S.

AG Schmidt indicated that he joined 14 other state attorneys general to ask the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to allow them to intervene in Huisha-Huisha v. Mayorkas - a case in which a federal judge ruled the use of the policy unconstitutional. Earlier in November, the judge ordered the administration to terminate its use of Title 42.

Schmidt said that Title 42 is one of the last tools to help control the chaos at the southern border. Without intervention, he said the policy will cease to exist on Dec. 21 and dramatically worsen the border crisis on the cusp of the Christmas holiday.

The AG noted that the cohort has asked Washington, D.C.-based judges for permission to intervene and defend the policy in court. He said the request follows a different federal judge in Louisiana in April to grant a request to block the termination of the policy.

Schmidt has estimated that lifting the policy could result in a surge of 18,000 migrants per day who attempt to enter the U.S.

Schmidt said that the policy was enacted in March 2020 and has been used by both the Trump and Biden administrations to turn away migrants to keep communicable diseases out of the U.S. He said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in October a plan to rescind the policy - despite the administration’s renewed COVID-19 Public Health Emergency declaration until at least Jan. 11.

To read a full copy of the motion, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.