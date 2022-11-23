200 Kansas families receive a Thanksgiving meal from Capitol Federal, Let’s Help Inc.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 200 families across Kansas received Thanksgiving meals with the help of Capitol Federal and “Let’s Help” Inc. -- 27 of those meals were delivered to families from Topeka.

Capitol Federal partnered with “Let’s Help” to deliver full meals to families in need this Thanksgiving holiday – with help from a grant offered by the Capitol Federal Foundation and community volunteers.

“Working with Let’s Help has been fantastic,” said Cap Fed Marketing and Communications Manager Tom Hagen. “They are the ones who helped get everyone on the list, and 27 people signed up. There were no restrictions. Anyone who just needed an extra boost this holiday season could sign up and get a great Thanksgiving meal. We all know that prices are extremely high, and sometimes it is hard to get to the grocery store, so this is an opportunity for those in need to have a happy and brighter Thanksgiving.”

Other Kansas communities such as Emporia, Kansas City, Wichita, and Salina also received meals from their local Capitol Federal location Wednesday.

“Delivering Thanksgiving meals to our True Blue communities is a tradition our great employee volunteers look forward to each year,” said Capitol Federal Chief Executive Officer John B. Dicus. “Thanksgiving embodies giving back and giving thanks, and these meals offer those in need an opportunity to come together and enjoy a happy holiday. Through the Capitol Federal Foundation, we are proud to help make Thanksgiving a little bit brighter for the 22nd year in a row.”

Each family received a turkey, pumpkin pie, rolls, gravy, and sweet potatoes. Each meal was purchased from the Dillions at 21st and Fairlawn.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.