2 men arrested for drugs in Jackson County

Tyler Seifert (left) and Glenn Ford Jr. (right)
Tyler Seifert (left) and Glenn Ford Jr. (right)(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested last Wednesday night in Jackson County after a Sheriff’s deputy located drugs during a traffic stop.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office, on Wednesday, November 16 at approximately 8:00 p.m., a 2010 Honda Civic was stopped near 134th and U.S. Highway 75.

The passenger, Glenn Ford Jr., 34, of Lawrence was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The driver, Tyler Stephen Seifert, 37, of Topeka, was arrested for interference with law enforcement.

