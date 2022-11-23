2 men arrested for drugs in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested last Wednesday night in Jackson County after a Sheriff’s deputy located drugs during a traffic stop.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office, on Wednesday, November 16 at approximately 8:00 p.m., a 2010 Honda Civic was stopped near 134th and U.S. Highway 75.

The passenger, Glenn Ford Jr., 34, of Lawrence was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The driver, Tyler Stephen Seifert, 37, of Topeka, was arrested for interference with law enforcement.

