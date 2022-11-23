13 NEWS Vice President chosen to lead Kansas Association of Broadcasters board

FILE - Roger Brokke
FILE - Roger Brokke(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A familiar face in the Capital City has been chosen to lead the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Board of Directors in 2023.

Roger Brokke, Vice President, General Manager and General Sales Manager of 13 NEWS - WIBW-TV has been elected as the 2023 Chair-Elect of the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Board of Directors.

KAB represents 293 television and radio stations across the Sunflower State, including the Kansas City metro area. The Association’s mission is to provide professional representation, efficient communication, effective recruiting, education and training for Kansas broadcasters to help better serve the people of Kansas.

Brokke has worked in Topeka’s media field since 1999 - the past 19 of those years at WIBW. He also serves on the Greater Topeka Partnership’s Chamber Board of Directors.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are advised to avoid the area around the 2100 block of SW Meadow Lane as Topeka Police...
Topeka Police execute search warrant connected to missing Nebraska woman
Topeka fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the Topeka Goodyear Plant around 1:35 a.m....
Fire crews investigate blaze at Topeka Goodyear plant
FILE
Florida driver, Kansas man pronounced dead after car flies off I-635 overpass
FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot
Gina Gonzales (left), Amy Jo Mann (middle), and Stephen Bishop (right)
3 arrested after narcotics search warrant served in west-central Topeka

Latest News

FILE
Third water main break in one week closes yet another Topeka street
Tray'vonne Jones
Topeka father to face trial for murder of 6-month-old girl
FILE - Kansas House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, left, R-Wichita, confers with Minority Leader...
Kansas House Democratic Leader steps down to pave way for new blood
David Braun, president of the Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation, stands near food...
Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner needs more food and volunteers