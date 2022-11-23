13 NEWS Vice President chosen to lead Kansas Association of Broadcasters board

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A familiar face in the Capital City has been chosen to lead the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Board of Directors in 2023.

Roger Brokke, Vice President, General Manager and General Sales Manager of 13 NEWS - WIBW-TV has been elected as the 2023 Chair-Elect of the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Board of Directors.

KAB represents 293 television and radio stations across the Sunflower State, including the Kansas City metro area. The Association’s mission is to provide professional representation, efficient communication, effective recruiting, education and training for Kansas broadcasters to help better serve the people of Kansas.

Brokke has worked in Topeka’s media field since 1999 - the past 19 of those years at WIBW. He also serves on the Greater Topeka Partnership’s Chamber Board of Directors.

