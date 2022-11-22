Wildcats romp Rhode Island in Cayman Islands Classic

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands. (WIBW) - Make that four straight wins under new head coach Jerome Tang as the ‘Cats win their opening game in the Cayman Islands Classic over Rhode Island, 77-57.

Kansas State jumped out to a 10-2 lead, thanks to Keyontae Johnson scoring five straight points, and it got to 14-2 at one point.

Naw’Qwan Tomlin had a productive first half with 13 points, five rebounds and two blocks. Markquis Nowell had seven first half assists and the Wildcats shot 58.1 percent from the field in that first half as well.

K-State led by 21 points and never trailed in that first half either.

Tomlin led all scorers with 15 points while Johnson had 14 points and David N’Guessan had 12. Eight of nine players Kansas State scored at least five points.

Kansas State never relinquished the lead in the game and finished the game shooting 52.8 percent.

The ‘Cats will play Tuesday with an opponent yet to be announced.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot
(File)
Topeka woman perishes in rollover crash along Highway 24
A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.
Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) passes against West Virginia during the first half of...
K-State football rises in the AP Top 25
Austen Burris
One arrested after crashing stolen car into KHP patrol vehicle

Latest News

Kansas State (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Kansas State women’s basketball cracks Top 25
Emporia State's Alijah Comithier
Hornets’ Comithier named MIAA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week
Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit
Kansas State punter Ty Zentner
Wildcats’ and Topeka native Zentner named semifinalist for Ray Guy Award