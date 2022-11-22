Wildcats romp Rhode Island in Cayman Islands Classic

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands. (WIBW) - Make that four straight wins under new head coach Jerome Tang as the ‘Cats win their opening game in the Cayman Islands Classic over Rhode Island, 77-57.

Kansas State jumped out to a 10-2 lead, thanks to Keyontae Johnson scoring five straight points, and it got to 14-2 at one point.

Naw’Qwan Tomlin had a productive first half with 13 points, five rebounds and two blocks. Markquis Nowell had seven first half assists and the Wildcats shot 58.1 percent from the field in that first half as well.

K-State led by 21 points and never trailed in that first half either.

Tomlin led all scorers with 15 points while Johnson had 14 points and David N’Guessan had 12. Eight of nine players Kansas State scored at least five points.

Kansas State never relinquished the lead in the game and finished the game shooting 52.8 percent.

The ‘Cats will play Tuesday with an opponent yet to be announced.

