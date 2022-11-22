Water main break forces complete closure of Topeka street

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning water main break has forced the complete closure of a Topeka street.

Early Tuesday morning, Nov. 22, the City of Topeka says a water main broke in the area of SW 25th and Moundview Dr. which has caused the complete closure of the west leg of 25th.

The City noted that Moundview Dr. remains unaffected.

The closure is expected to be in place for about 2 - 3 weeks as the water main is repaired.

