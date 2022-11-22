Vehicles collide when drunk driver heads wrong-way down Highway 24

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision on Highway 24 was caused when a drunk driver was headed the wrong way down the highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Monday, Nov. 21, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 and Kansas Ave. with reports of a non-injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a Kia driven by Adam Campbell had been headed east in the westbound lanes of the highway. At the same time, a Toyota was headed west in the correct lanes.

According to KHP, Campbell hit the Toyota in a head-on collision.

KHP noted that Campbell was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail on a DUI.

