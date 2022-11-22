Valley Falls plans day of holiday celebrations

Valley Falls Hometown Christmas is Nov. 26. Activities begin at 11 a.m., with a 6 p.m. lighting ceremony at City Park.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Valley Falls has a whole day of activities planned to put the community in the holiday spirit!

Jennie Watson visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details on a few of the events that will take place for Valley Falls Hometown Christmas.

Activities begin at 11 a.m. and will take place throughout town. New this year is a decorated ATV parade at 5 p.m., followed by the 6 p.m. lighting ceremony in City Park. The day ends with a street dance from 7 to 10 p.m.

Find the full schedule at the Valley Falls Hometown Christmas event page on Facebook.

