Tuesday night forecast: Clouds increase Wednesday, temps stay mild

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today has seen temperatures in the 60s with breezy southwest winds. Wednesday will still be nice just not as nice. Clouds will increase overnight tonight and many will be partly cloudy Wednesday morning. Temperatures Wednesday will be mild in the mid 50s with south winds still a bit breezy around 10 mph. We are tracking a chance for drizzle and light rain showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Rainfall amounts form this will be minimal and we should dry out at least by Thursday afternoon but skies will remain cloudy.

Taking Action:

There are two rain chances in the forecast: The one Wednesday night into Thanksgiving is not expected to be much. Most spots less than 0.05″ but there will be some areas that do get 0.05″-0.10″. The other chance is on Saturday, this has the possibility of being more impactful with more rain but uncertainty exists on how much as it will be determined by the track of the system. Keep checking the forecast for updates and if you’re doing any traveling, make sure to watch the video for an update. Black Friday shoppers Thursday night/Friday will experience temperatures in the morning in the upper 20s-low 30s with highs in the upper 40s to around 50°.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 50s for most although some spots may remain in the low 50s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Thanksgiving will be kind of dreary with cloudy skies and patchy drizzle in the morning. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will be okay right around 50 degrees. Winds should be light from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday night will be chilly in the low 30s and upper 20s for Black Friday shoppers. Friday afternoon will be chilly still around 50 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

There is a secondary chance for rain showers on Saturday as a storm system moves up from the southwest. Most of the rain right now looks to stay in Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas, but the track of the system could move farther north which would mean rain showers in Northeast Kansas. Afterwards, we stay mild through the weekend and into next week with temperatures in the mid 50s and skies becoming mostly sunny by late Sunday.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.