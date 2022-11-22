Tuesday forecast: Another nice day ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mild temperatures will continue today and tomorrow before turning more seasonal by Thanksgiving Day. We’re also keeping an eye on chances for light rain or drizzle Thanksgiving Day but an increasing chance of rain on Saturday.

Taking Action:

There are two rain chances in the forecast: The one Wednesday night into Thanksgiving is not expected to be much. Most spots less than 0.05″ but there will be some areas that do get 0.05″-0.15″. The other chance is on Saturday, this has the possibility of being more impactful with more rain but uncertainty exists on how much as it will be determined by the track of the system. Keep checking the forecast for updates and if you’re doing any traveling, make sure to watch the video for an update. Black Friday shoppers Thursday night/Friday will experience temperatures in the morning in the upper 20s-low 30s with highs in the upper 40s to around 50°.

Generally speaking the forecast will be near or above average for this time of year with the best chance of rain on Saturday. This will be from an upper level low developing down near New Mexico and Texas on Thanksgiving and moving to the northeast. The track of this is certainly subject to change so keep checking back for updates. This includes the risk that precipitation could begin late Friday night/Saturday morning for a possibility of a brief rain/snow mix before the changeover to all rain.

Normal High: 52/Normal Low: 31 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds S/SW 5-10, may have a few gusts 15-20 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 50s for most although some spots may remain in the low 50s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Patchy drizzle or light rain showers are possible Wednesday night into Thursday. Regardless of how much rain will fall if anything on Thursday it will likely be cloudy with highs in the upper 40s-low 50s.

Friday will be in between the storm systems potentially producing precipitation with the next one moving in by Saturday. While there is a very low chance for precipitation late Friday night or even lingering into Saturday night , will keep it just for Saturday in the 8 day and adjust the timing in the coming days.

It will be dry by Sunday with temperatures staying near or slightly above average through early next week.

