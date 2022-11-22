TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage

The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.(TSA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – A TSA officer was shocked to find a family’s pet stowed inside a checked bag at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

According to a spokesperson for TSA, the orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.

The traveler said the cat belonged to someone else in his household, TSA explained in a tweet.

A TSA spokesperson said the cat has been returned safely to its home.

If you have questions on what you can bring, TSA has a list of items you can pack in carry-on and checked baggage posted on its website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot
People are advised to avoid the area around the 2100 block of SW Meadow Lane as Topeka Police...
Topeka Police execute search warrant connected to missing Nebraska woman
(File)
Topeka woman perishes in rollover crash along Highway 24
Police were on the scene of an incident Monday morning near S.W. 21st and Van Buren in central...
One person taken into custody Monday morning following incident in central Topeka
Topeka fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the Topeka Goodyear Plant around 1:35 a.m....
Fire crews investigate blaze at Topeka Goodyear plant

Latest News

FILE - A syringe is placed into a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at a COVID-19 clinic in...
US renews push for COVID boosters as data show they protect
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla....
Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
Crews have responded to a reported helicopter crash on Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.
LIVE: 2 dead in helicopter crash on interstate in Charlotte, N.C.
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Fatal helicopter crash in North Carolina