Topeka Rescue Mission debuts online holiday “store”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rescue Mission has a unique way for you do a little online shopping to support their ministries.

TRM Ministries executive director LaManda Broyles and strategic development/marketing director Scott May visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain how it works.

People may go to blackfridaytopeka.com and browse TRM’s holiday store. It includes several items the mission needs, such as socks, underwear, jeans and coats, plus food supply and program costs. People may click the items they wish to buy for the mission. The buyer will not actually receive the items. Instead, they will donate the corresponding amount to TRM to provide the items to them.

