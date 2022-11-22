Topeka elementary school holds annual Thanksgiving meal

Many retired teachers even came back to help prepare Tuesday's meal.
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pauline South Elementary held its annual Community Thanksgiving Meal on Tuesday.

The school was excited to get everybody back in the building for this year’s meal, and Principal Chris Holman says the celebration goes beyond the holiday.

”The connection between school and family is absolutely critical, and our community has supported us so well through out the years and there’s a really good relationship between Pauline South and the community. This is just a nice, symbolic gesture that we want to take this time of year and sit down to share a meal together,” said Chris Holman, Principal of Pauline South Elementary.

