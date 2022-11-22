State volleyball champion Washburn Rural takes home All-Centennial League honors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Class 6A state champion Washburn Rural had several players named to the 2022 All-Centennial League volleyball team.

Junior Blues players received five of eight first-team berths, including Brooklyn DeLeye, who was named the league player of the year, and Washburn Rural coach Kevin Bordewick was named the coach of the year after leading the Junior Blues to a 45-1 record and their eighth 6A state title.

For the full list of award winners, click here.

