Search warrant leads to arrest of 3 from Topeka

Gina Gonzales, Amy Jo Mann, and Stephen Bishop
Gina Gonzales, Amy Jo Mann, and Stephen Bishop(Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topekans were arrested Tuesday after Topeka Police Officers served a search warrant in central Topeka.

TPD said on November 22, members of the Topeka Police Department served a search warrant in the 1800 block of SW Willow Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation.

As a result, Gina Gonzales, 45, Stephen Bishop, 56, and Amy Jo Mann, 46, all of Topeka, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Gina Gonzales:

  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Stephen A. Bishop:

  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Shawnee Co. Warrant

Amy Jo Mann:

  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

