Search warrant leads to arrest of 3 from Topeka
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three Topekans were arrested Tuesday after Topeka Police Officers served a search warrant in central Topeka.
TPD said on November 22, members of the Topeka Police Department served a search warrant in the 1800 block of SW Willow Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation.
As a result, Gina Gonzales, 45, Stephen Bishop, 56, and Amy Jo Mann, 46, all of Topeka, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:
Gina Gonzales:
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Stephen A. Bishop:
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Shawnee Co. Warrant
Amy Jo Mann:
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
