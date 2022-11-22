Retired state trooper accused of selling items he stole from crash scene, officials say

David Eugene McAlhany, 59, is charged with misconduct in office and petit larceny.
David Eugene McAlhany, 59, is charged with misconduct in office and petit larceny.(Greenville County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A retired state trooper in South Carolina is accused of stealing items from the scene of a crash and selling those items for money, according to officials.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that 59-year-old David Eugene McAlhany has been charged with misconduct in office and petit larceny.

McAlhany was working as a trooper for the South Carolina Department of Public Safety at the time he was investigating the crash back in November 2011. He has since retired.

SLED agents said McAlhany stole personal property from the vehicle, failed to document those items, and later sold them for his own personal gain.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety asked SLED to investigate the situation.

McAlhany was taken into custody and booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot
People are advised to avoid the area around the 2100 block of SW Meadow Lane as Topeka Police...
Topeka Police execute search warrant connected to missing Nebraska woman
(File)
Topeka woman perishes in rollover crash along Highway 24
Police were on the scene of an incident Monday morning near S.W. 21st and Van Buren in central...
One person taken into custody Monday morning following incident in central Topeka
Topeka fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the Topeka Goodyear Plant around 1:35 a.m....
Fire crews investigate blaze at Topeka Goodyear plant

Latest News

FILE - A syringe is placed into a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at a COVID-19 clinic in...
US renews push for COVID boosters as data show they protect
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla....
Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
Crews have responded to a reported helicopter crash on Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.
LIVE: 2 dead in helicopter crash on interstate in Charlotte, N.C.
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Fatal helicopter crash in North Carolina