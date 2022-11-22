Quenemo man arrested after meth found in his vehicle

QUENEMO, Kan. (WIBW) - A Quenemo man has been arrested after methamphetamine was found in his vehicle.

Just after 11:10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies pulled over a vehicle near 9th and Sycamore St. in Quenemo for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials indicated that illegal drugs were found in the driver’s possession.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the driver, Michael E. Traver, 43, of Quenemo, was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal registration, no proof of insurance and driving without a driver’s license.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.