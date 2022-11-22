Police serve narcotics search warrant in west-central Topeka

Police were serving a narcotics search warrant Tuesday morning in west-central Topeka, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were serving a narcotics search warrant Tuesday morning in west-central Topeka, authorities said.

Several units were on the scene as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of S.W. Willow.

Police officials at the scene told 13 NEWS that there had been no immediate arrests.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become.

