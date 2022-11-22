Police find deceased woman in North Lawrence city campsite

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials will need an autopsy to determine the cause of death for a woman found deceased by police in her tent at the North Lawrence city campsite.

The Lawrence Police Department says that just after noon on Monday, Nov. 21, officials were called to the city campsite in North Lawrence - the site of a previous dispute between business owners and the city - with reports of a deceased woman.

LPD indicated that the 53-year-old woman was found dead in her tent. Responding officers did not see immediate signs of foul play. She was pronounced dead by Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical personnel at the scene.

Police said witnesses told them they had not seen or heard from the woman since Saturday night, Nov. 19. A fellow camper had gone to check on her this afternoon and found her unresponsive.

Crime scene investigators said they found no obvious injuries or evidence to speculate what may have happened to the woman. An autopsy will be performed to find her cause of death.

The campsite was the cause of the recent closure of Johnny’s Tavern North in Lawrence. The business said it would not reopen until changes to improve safety were made to the campsite. The business has since reopened.

