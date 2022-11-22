One behind bars after overnight robbery leads to shots fired in Carbondale

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after an overnight robbery led to gunshots being fired in Carbondale.

The Carbondale Police Department says that just after midnight, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, officials were called to a home in the 600 block of Lawrence St. with reports of multiple gunshots in the area.

When officials arrived, they said they were given a description of the suspect, later identified as Chase D. Massey, 28, who had already left the area. Reports indicate that Massey allegedly broke into the home to commit a robbery and discharged the gun.

CPD noted that Massey was found and safely taken into custody. He was booked into the Osage Co. Jail on aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm and two counts of criminal damage to property.

Thankfully, officials said that no physical injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

