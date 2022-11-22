North Carolina helicopter crash claims two from sister station

“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss."
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WIBW) - A helicopter crash on an interstate in Charlotte, N.C., has claimed the life of two Gray Television employees.

13 NEWS has learned that two people who died in a helicopter crash on a North Carolina interstate were team members at sister station WBTV.

“WBTV has just been able to report that we lost two team members in a helicopter crash in Charlotte today,” read a company-wide email. “Please be in prayer for the WBTV team and the families of our colleagues.”

Around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, the FAA says a Robinson R44 helicopter crashed near I-77 south and Nations Ford Rd. in Charlotte.

WBTV indicates the two killed in the crash Chip Tayag, pilot, and Jason Myers, meteorologist. Staff members fondly remembered the pair on air this afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

