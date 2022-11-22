Multiple water main breaks force complete closure of Topeka intersection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple water main breaks have forced the complete closure of an intersection in Topeka.

The City of Topeka says on Tuesday, Nov. 22, that multiple water main breaks have forced the complete closure of the 17th and High Ave. intersection.

The City indicated that the closure is expected to be in place for about two weeks as crews repair the breaks.

However, the City did say that repair time would depend on incoming weather.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.