Multiple water main breaks force complete closure of Topeka intersection

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple water main breaks have forced the complete closure of an intersection in Topeka.

The City of Topeka says on Tuesday, Nov. 22, that multiple water main breaks have forced the complete closure of the 17th and High Ave. intersection.

The City indicated that the closure is expected to be in place for about two weeks as crews repair the breaks.

However, the City did say that repair time would depend on incoming weather.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kansan wins $92.9 million lottery jackpot
People are advised to avoid the area around the 2100 block of SW Meadow Lane as Topeka Police...
Topeka Police assist Nebraska authorities in investigation
(File)
Topeka woman perishes in rollover crash along Highway 24
Police were on the scene of an incident Monday morning near S.W. 21st and Van Buren in central...
One person taken into custody Monday morning following incident in central Topeka
Topeka fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the Topeka Goodyear Plant around 1:35 a.m....
Fire crews investigate blaze at Topeka Goodyear plant

Latest News

FILE
Kansas American Legion helps gather food for 277 Fort Riley families
2100 Meadow Lane investigation
Topeka Police assist Nebraska authorities in investigation
Emporia Police Dept. cruiser.
Emporia Police clarify AMBER Alert policies after 2 children found safe
FILE
AG urges planned charitable giving as Giving Tuesday approaches