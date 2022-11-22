Man perishes in head-on collision after driving wrong way on Kansas highway

CHEROKEE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has died while another was seriously injured in a head-on collision after a driver was headed the wrong way down a Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 417.9 on U.S. Highway 400 - about 6 miles west of Kansas Highway 7 - with reports of a fatality crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found Dakota L. Jones, 33, of Weir, had been headed east on the highway in a 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup truck, however, he was in the westbound lanes.

At the same time, the log notes that Kenneth K. Messer, 36, of McCune had been headed west on the highway in a 2014 Buick Lacrosse in the correct lanes.

KHP indicated that Jones’ truck hit Messer’s vehicle in a head-on collision. Both vehicles came to a rest in the westbound lanes.

According to officials, Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Meanwhile, Messer was rushed to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo., with suspected serious injuries. He was found to be wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

